LEW CHARLES BURGESS JR., 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away with his wife by his side on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home. He was born November 25, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Lew Charles Burgess and Redith Mae Gue Burgess. He is survived by his wife, Linda Losey Burgess; one daughter and son-in-law, Katie Mae and Tim Boling of Rush, Colorado; a much-loved grandson, Raylan Boling; and a sister, Debbie Burgess Nichols of Pekin, Indiana. Lew was a graduate of Barboursville High School, Class of 1974, and had many friends there. No services are planned, but an online memorial will be available for condolences. Lew Charles was funny, kind, smart, and loved animals, his guitars and music. He will be missed and remembered by those who loved him. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

