LEWIS C. PRIODE, 68, of Ona, W.Va., passed July 5, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 26, 1955, in Louisa, Ky., the son of the late Marion and Edith Priode. He is survived by his wife, Connie Porter-Priode; sons Seth (Amy), John (Jennifer), and David (Stacy); five grandchildren, Evan, Liam, Piper, Mattox, and Oliver; his twin brother Frank (Janet); an uncle Jack; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He retired from Becker SMC after 36 years, volunteered with the Cabell Midland High School Band Boosters and the Ona VFD Board of Directors. He was a dedicated member of Union Baptist Church in Milton, W.Va., where he served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
