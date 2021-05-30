LEWIS MARSHALL BRIGHT, 78, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Lewis was born May 22, 1943, in Huntington to the late William Lewis Bright and Marie Jordan Bright. Lewis was a member of the IBEW Local 317, a 50-year member of Wayne Lodge 18 AF&AM of Wayne, a member of the Beni Kedem Shriners, a member of the Scottish Rite of Huntington #32, a member of the Huntington Commandery #9, a 50-year member of the Elks Lodge and a member at the American Legion Post 1064. In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by two sisters, Billie Marie Elam and Patricia Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Diane L. Bright; one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan (Krista) Bright; two grandchildren, Collin Bright and Susanna Bright; and several nieces and nephews. Lewis will be missed by his many friends and family. Friends may call Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
