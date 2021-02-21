LEWIS NELSON JR., 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 25, 1949, in Cabell County, son of the late Lewis Nelson Sr. and late Mary Eloise Marcum Nelson. Lewis was a mold maker with Owens-Illinois and retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. He was a member of the Prichard United Baptist Church and helped coach Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Virginia Jenny McGown Nelson; three sons and daughters-in-law, Darron Andrew Nelson (Kathy), Brad William Nelson (Julie) and Evan Lewis Nelson (Kyla); four grandchildren, Andrea Riley Nelson, Garrett Cole Nelson, Parker Lewis Nelson and Piper Renee Nelson; and four special caregivers, Sherman McGown II, Burman Allen Nelson, Tanner Adkins and Sarah Jude. Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

