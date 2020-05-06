LEWIS “PETE” NEWTON, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cortz Newton and Frances Booth; four brothers, Earl, Elden, Ernest and Emory; and four sisters, Lois, Maxine, Zoe and Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Newton; one daughter, Deborah (Harold) Wilson; one son, James (Angela) Barker; one brother, Martin Newton; three granddaughters, Brittney, Kaylen and Haylie; three great-granddaughters, Desira, BreOnea and TeCora; one great-grandson, Jaxton; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Andy and Sandy Estep. Mr. Newton was a retired truck driver for Chandler’s Plywood and a member of Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Private family services will be held with Ronnie Adkins officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

