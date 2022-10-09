Lewis R. Stowers
LEWIS R. STOWERS, 79, a retired Physician's Assistant, formerly of Milton, passed away on February 1, 2022, at the Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents Allie and Alberta Wheeler Stowers, a sister Alma Stowers and brother-in-law John Hill and a brother Rondel Stowers. He is survived by his wife Mary King Stowers, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Chris and granddaughter Lindsey Arterburn, two sisters, Norma and brother-in-law Jack Goodall, Sharon and brother-in-law John Williams, and a brother Roy and sister-in-law Johanna Stowers plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. At his request his ashes will be scattered at the Balls Gap Cemetery, on October 16 from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Venetian Estate in Milton.

