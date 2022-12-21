Lewis Rolfe Clay
SYSTEM

LEWIS ROLFE CLAY, 86 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born February 21, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late, Stonewall Jackson Clay and Vanice Clay. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Clay; one sister, Sarah Hughes and five brothers, Arthur, Fred, Richard, James and Donald Clay. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He is survived by his one sister, Charlotte "Fern" Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cabell Midland Food Bank. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the mausoleum at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you