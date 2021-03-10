LIBBY RUTH ROY, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born December 5, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ray N. “Buck” and Carolyn Humphrey Roy. Libby was baptized at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, and an absolute highlight of her life was attending Tim Tebow’s Night To Shine held at Christ Temple Church in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services honoring Libby’s life will be conducted by Pastor Helen Wolfe at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Night To Shine volunteers will serve as Libby’s pallbearers. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

