LILA JEANNINE BLOSS, 85, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, formerly of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Azel Spurlock and Mozelle Spurlock; husband, Herman V. Bloss; daughter, Karen White; granddaughter, Connie Holmes; sister, Beverly Garcia; and brother, Larry Spurlock. She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Charles) Kimball; stepdaughters, Dianna Bloss, Judy (Glenn) Cox; stepsons, Jon Bloss, Jeff (Rhonda) Bloss, Josh (Jennifer) Bloss; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Thad) Blatt; and brother, Brad (Maria) Spurlock. She began her career at Huntington Publishing Company and retired from The Washington Post and was a very active member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witness. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.