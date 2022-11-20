LILAH MAE COPLEY, 82, of Huntington, widow of Willis Copley, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington by Minister Alan Dills. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born January 13, 1940 in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter and Sarah Moses Hosey. She was a homemaker and a member of the Westmoreland Quilt Club and Open Door Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by great granddaughter, Andressa Copley; brothers:Charles Hosey, David Hosey and Bennett Hosey; and sisters: Mary White, Lucille Burcham, Louise Perdue and Madelyn Hosey. Survivors include her sons: Benny (Teresa) Copley, Ron (Angela) Copley and Scott (Suzanne) Copley; grandchildren: Andrew (Alicia) Copley, Nathan (Kylie) Copley, Nicholas Copley, Giuliana Copley and Sarah Copley; great grandchildren: Joshua Copley, Lydia Copley, Gemma Copley and Palmer Copley; brother, Tom Hosey; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Lillian Chaffin. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
