LILLIAN DIXON PATTERSON, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2023, at her home in Apex, N.C., with her son by her side. She was born June 17, 1934, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Harry Fannin and Ada Dixon Fannin. Lil was a loving mother and grandmother. She attended Westmoreland United Methodist Church and Kenova United Methodist Church. She was a 1952 graduate of Huntington High School and worked as an operator for the C&P Telephone Company and later as a merchandiser for American Greetings. Lil enjoyed traveling with her senior group on their bus trips and loved being at the beach. If she wasn't traveling, she would be out walking or at the YMCA participating in classes. She was an amazing baker, and her pecan pies were legendary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Davis Patterson; a son, Jack Timothy Patterson; two sisters, one brother, and nine half-sisters. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Barbara Patterson of Apex, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Jonora Dillon (Randy) of Milton, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jake, Elisabeth and Aden Patterson of Apex, N.C., Jack J.T. Patterson (Amber) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Brooke Stevens (Cameron) of Milton, W.Va.; and four great grandchildren, Avery, Lila, Willow, and Heidi. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
