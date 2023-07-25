LILLIAN MELVINA COYLE SHANK, 95, of Kenova's Roxanna Booth Manor, formerly from Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Genesis Heritage Manor Homestead Unit. Lillian was born on January 29, 1928, to William and Ethel Flora Coyle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roy A. Shank; one son, Steven Shank; grandson Jason Shank; granddaughter Stacy Russell, and a sister, Betty Smith. She is survived by four great-grandchildren, Harley and Hunter Shank of Missouri; John Paul Shank, and Brandie Russell. Lillian also had several friends from Kenova, W.Va., including Brenda Hetzel, Genny Puskas, and Stanley A. Wood. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. There will be no visitation honoring Lillian's wishes. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.
