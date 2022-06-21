LILLIAN MIDKIFF, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born April 15, 1942, in Wiber, Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nathan Fletcher and Delpha Clay Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Adams and a brother, Garry Lee Smith. She was a graduate of Marshall University and was a teacher for 27 years for the Wayne County Board of Education. She was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority XI Chapter, Westmoreland Women's Club, Creative Quilters, Kiova Quilters, and Wayne County Association Retired School Employees (WCARSE). She received awards from FHA and several teaching awards. She received an NSF Grant for training course at National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Greenbank, W.Va. She was a caring Christian lady, educator, and loved her family. She will be remembered for her laughter, smile, and hugs. Survivors include: her husband of 60 years, James Isaac Midkiff; a daughter and son-in-law, Annette Cecilia and Craig Morrison of Concord, N.C.; a son and daughter-in-law, Bentley Randall and Jennifer Midkiff of Timberlake, N.C.; six grandchildren, Brad Allen Morrison, Madeline Ann Morrison, Cameron Ryan Justice, Luke Anthony Midkiff, Diana Lynn Midkiff, and Rachel Susann Midkiff Cash; a great-grandson, Leo Ryan Morrison; two nieces, Bonnie Simpkins and Michelle Ramey; great-niece and great-nephew, Brittany Adkins and Brennan Simpkins; great- great-niece Kaylee Belle Adkins; and great- great-nephews, Kye Braxley Adkins, Kaynen Brooks Adkins and Grayson Isaiah Watts. Flowers or donations to Hospice of Huntington are appreciated. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, 2111 James River Road, Huntington, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

