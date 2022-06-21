LILLIAN MIDKIFF, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born April 15, 1942, in Wiber, Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nathan Fletcher and Delpha Clay Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Adams and a brother, Garry Lee Smith. She was a graduate of Marshall University and was a teacher for 27 years for the Wayne County Board of Education. She was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority XI Chapter, Westmoreland Women's Club, Creative Quilters, Kiova Quilters, and Wayne County Association Retired School Employees (WCARSE). She received awards from FHA and several teaching awards. She received an NSF Grant for training course at National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Greenbank, W.Va. She was a caring Christian lady, educator, and loved her family. She will be remembered for her laughter, smile, and hugs. Survivors include: her husband of 60 years, James Isaac Midkiff; a daughter and son-in-law, Annette Cecilia and Craig Morrison of Concord, N.C.; a son and daughter-in-law, Bentley Randall and Jennifer Midkiff of Timberlake, N.C.; six grandchildren, Brad Allen Morrison, Madeline Ann Morrison, Cameron Ryan Justice, Luke Anthony Midkiff, Diana Lynn Midkiff, and Rachel Susann Midkiff Cash; a great-grandson, Leo Ryan Morrison; two nieces, Bonnie Simpkins and Michelle Ramey; great-niece and great-nephew, Brittany Adkins and Brennan Simpkins; great- great-niece Kaylee Belle Adkins; and great- great-nephews, Kye Braxley Adkins, Kaynen Brooks Adkins and Grayson Isaiah Watts. Flowers or donations to Hospice of Huntington are appreciated. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, 2111 James River Road, Huntington, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- Crews fight fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- Clayton Matthews, son of former MU coach, dead at 42
- Singer-songwriter transitions into successful Huntington business owner
- 'Anchorman' actor arrested in Lawrence County while in region for events
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- The family who said 'yes:' Foster parents encourage others to consider children in need
- Police roundup: Two women found shot to death inside Ashland apartment
Collections
- Photos: Fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- Photos: Marshall Basketball 2022 Team Camp
- Photos: Juneteenth Celebration at Ritter Park
- Photos: Japanese Immersion Summer Camp showcase
- Photos: 2nd Annual Juneteenth "Race for Equality" 5K Run/Walk
- Photos: Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Father's Day in Huntington
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth Celebration