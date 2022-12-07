LILLIAN VIRGINIA RUTLEDGE, 96, of Ona, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born October 21, 1926 in Mercer County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howe and Alma Walker Blankenship. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chapman Rutledge Jr. She was a member of the Church in the Valley, Milton. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Charles Justice of Ona; grandchildren, Eric (Cindy) Justice of Huntington and Chad (Wendy) Justice of Cincinnati, Ohio; and great-grandchildren: Daniel, Ariana, Jordan, Whitney and Benjamin. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W.Va., by Pastor James Mattox II. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

