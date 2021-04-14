LILLIAN WALKER LOVEJOY, 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away April 9, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Lillian was born May 30, 1925, in Salt Rock, W.Va. Her husband of 68 years, Sharrell Lovejoy of Hamlin, W.Va., as well as her parents, Robert and Verla “Verlie” Walker of Salt Rock, W.Va., and brothers, Don Walker and Gary Walker (Darlene), preceded her in death. Lillian, a beloved mother and Nana, is survived by her two sons, David Lovejoy (Sharon) and Doug Lovejoy (Debbie). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Walker; four grandchildren, David Lovejoy Jr. (Theresa), Abby Huette (Andy), Sarah Kelley (Mike) and Rachel Lovejoy; eight great-grandchildren, Elly, Silas, Mercy and Hudson Huette, Eli Greil, and Isla, Gabriel and Rowan Lovejoy; two nieces, Andrea Walker-Glenn and Melanie Walker; one nephew, Robbie Walker; and two great-nieces, Taylor and Chloe Glenn. Lillian was a graduate of Barboursville High School. She was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church. She is best known around Hamlin as the proprietor of Lovejoy’s House of Furniture, which she ran for many years. Her memorial service is planned for Friday, April 16, 2021, and is being handled by Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va. Due to health concerns with regard to COVID-19, there will be a private viewing for the immediate family from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a public viewing from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral service immediately following will be limited in size, in keeping with public health guidelines during the pandemic. Andy Huette, Pastor of Gridley Community Church, Gridley, Ill., will lead the memorial service. Immediately following, there will be a private graveside ceremony as she is laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library. You may also express your condolences online on the Facebook page for Lincoln County Obituaries 2.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman accused of sexually abusing, beating 4-year-old
- Child development services employee accused of stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti announces modified Strawberry Pie Week
- W.Va. House unanimous in rejection of governor’s plan to cut state income tax
- Man convicted of incest accused of violating probation again, back in jail
- Police roundup: Huntington woman caught with gun at airport
- Baylor's NCAA title 'exhilarating' for former local prep star Loveday
- Capital High student shot, killed on Charleston's West Side
- Family sues police after man's death labeled homicide by medical examiner
- Travis Tritt to perform in Huntington on May 14
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: K9 officer training seminar
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, high school baseball
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Prince Philip, Britain’s longest serving consort, through the years
- Photos: High school baseball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Flowers bloom around Huntington
- Photos: Glass-smashing event on Marshall campus
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Mingo Central, girls basketball