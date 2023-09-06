LILLIE PAULINE GUE, 101, of Huntington, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. She was born July 2, 1922, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Ezra and Emma Adkins Childers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder William Orville Gue, four brothers, Edward, Herbert, Hubert and Wilkie Childers; two sisters, Fern Childers and Rosie Napier; stepson Kenneth Gue; and stepdaughter Geraldine Tomblin. She is survived by one stepdaughter, Juanita Fitch of Utica, Ohio; one stepson, Eugene Gue of Ona; several step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She worked at Reliance Manufacturing Company as a seamstress and was a member of Eastern Gates United Baptist Church where she was treasurer for 14 years. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Wyngate at Rivers Edge and Hospice of Huntington. Thank you to Wallace Funeral Home for your kindness and professionalism and forever in our thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
