LINA LEE MORRISON, 82 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away October 27, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born July 3, 1940, in Pullman, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry and Wanema Prunty Matthews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dana "Danny" Matthews. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronald Morrison; two daughters, Holly Morrison of Barboursville and Tammy (Gene) Vannatter of Barboursville; one son, Ronald Morrison Jr. of Barboursville; one sister, Mary Cathryn (Randy) Woollard of Parkersburg, W.Va.; one brother, Asa (Kathy) Matthews of Williamstown, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Chapman, Kristi (Greg) Davis, Matthew Morrison, and Zachary (Haley) Vannatter; and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

