LINDA ADKINS CHILDERS, of Ocala, Fla., died May 8, 2021, in Riverview, Fla. The daughter of Woodrow Adkins and Dessel Johnson Adkins, both of Guyandotte, Huntington, W.Va., was born in Huntington, W.Va., July 1, 1947. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. Linda was a teacher at Huntington Christian Academy, director of volunteers at Cabell Huntington Hospital and taught Sunday School at Montgomery Baptist Church in Montgomery, W.Va. Throughout her life, education and volunteerism were important to Linda, and when she moved to Ocala, she volunteered to teach English as a second language (ESL) at College Road Baptist Church. Linda enjoyed traveling, and no matter where she went, she never met a stranger. She cherished visiting with the families of her daughter and son. She often could be found participating in social activities in her community, Oak Bend, which was nestled in Central Florida’s horse country. Survivors include her husband, Lewis Childers of Ocala; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill Turner (Ellen Ramos) of Apollo Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Kerin Turner of Riverview, Fla.; and two grandsons, Christian Turner of Apollo Beach and Alex Hutchinson of Riverview. Serenity Meadows Funeral Home in Riverview, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
