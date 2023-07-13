LINDA CAROL PORTER SALMONS, 75, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Louisa, Kentucky to Rev. Henry Stewart Porter and Mary Helen Pyles Porter. She was the sixth of their ten children. Linda attended Fort Gay High School and Beginning Accounting Business School in Mansfield, Ohio. She and Wilts D. Salmons were married on August 2, 1968, at the Church of God in Kenova, West Virginia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JANET LOUISE HARLESS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin J…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.