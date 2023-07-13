The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Linda Carol Porter Salmons
Porter Salmons

LINDA CAROL PORTER SALMONS, 75, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Louisa, Kentucky to Rev. Henry Stewart Porter and Mary Helen Pyles Porter. She was the sixth of their ten children. Linda attended Fort Gay High School and Beginning Accounting Business School in Mansfield, Ohio. She and Wilts D. Salmons were married on August 2, 1968, at the Church of God in Kenova, West Virginia.

