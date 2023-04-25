It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved LINDA FILLINGER, who passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on March 28, 1951, in a large family of seven siblings: Rosemary Wied, Bernard Brooks, Dennis Brooks, William Brooks, Janice Brooks, Kathleen Digigilo, and John Cerney, to the late William and Adeline Brooks. Linda was a devoted wife to her loving husband, David Nicolich, whom she married in 1997. They spent 26 wonderful years together, building a life filled with their love for spontaneous travel, laughter, and cherished memories. Their love was truly one for the ages, and it was evident to all who knew them. David was by Linda's side until the very end, holding her hand and providing her with comfort and support. Linda was also a loving mother to her son Bryan, who previously passed away. Though she grieved deeply for him, she continued to cherish his memory and hold him close in her heart. Bryan was the light of her life, and she was so proud of the kind and caring man he became. Linda was equally proud of her surviving stepdaughter, Karrie Lykins. Linda's family meant everything to her. She was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend to all. She was always there to offer a listening ear, a warm embrace, and a kind word. Her infectious laughter and bright smile would light up any room she entered. Linda lived her life with grace, compassion, and a deep love for all those around her. Her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind and the love she shared with so many. She will be deeply missed by her husband, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, Linda. We love you and will miss you always. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
