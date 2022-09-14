Linda Gayle Dial Ross
LINDA GAYLE DIAL ROSS "DEE" of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 26, 1945, a daughter of the late Adam and Lorena Dial of Barboursville, W.Va. She is survived by one son Brett Allen Dial of Salt Rock, W.Va., her pride and joy; two sisters, Wilma McCallister of Ona, W.Va. and Doris Dixon and husband Jim Dixon of Barboursville, W.Va.; one brother, Larry Dial of Barboursville, W.Va.; five nieces and five nephews; and a host of friends. She worked at Big Bear Shoe Department until closing of store. She also worked at Rite Aid Distributor Company in Nitro until she retired. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, by Pastor Jay Ross. Visitation will be one hour before service time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

