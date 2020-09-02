Essential reporting in volatile times.

LINDA H. PELFREY, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Ray Stonestreet officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Linda was born July 7, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph and Louise Ray Hutchinson. She was a retired teacher, having taught math at Vinson High School and Spring Valley High School. Linda was a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church and the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennie Pelfrey, and two sisters, Carol Parker and Sally Huss. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Pelfrey (Elaina), Timothy Pelfrey (Susan); five grandchildren, Madison, Thea, Ian, Carson and Emma; three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Ivy and Milo; and a stepsister, Gloranne Napier. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

