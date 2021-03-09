LINDA KAY CLARK, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2021. She was born August 26, 1959, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late Waitman Davis Sr. and Louise Hesson Davis. She was a Christian, homemaker and caregiver. She enjoyed, crafting, traveling, sewing and crocheting. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Clark. She is survived by her children, Misty, Michael and Brandon Clark of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister and brothers, Cathy Adkins of Branchland, W.Va., Waitman (Frances) Davis Jr. of Barboursville, W.Va., Jim (Shirley) Smith of Ellenboro, W.Va.; nieces and nephews, Rick (Lisa), Cindy (Neal), Christopher, Stacy, Wesley and Cassie (Conner); great-nieces and nephews, Michaela, Shelby, Kylar, Lydia and Benjamin. She also left behind Jacob, Sophia, Dominic and Jude that she thought of as her grandchildren; her fur babies, Blackie and Grey; her best friend, Patty (Roger); and a host of family and friends. A special thank you to her ICU doctors and nurses, special ICU nurses Kristin and Tammy and Doctor Hamilton. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Rev. George Leese officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. 

