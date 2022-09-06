Linda Kay Nida
LINDA KAY NIDA, 77, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born August 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby and Gladys Egnor Huffman. She is survived by her children: Debbie Meade (Arnold), Joyce Sizemore (Mike), Melvin Nida (Katrina); grandchildren: Amanda Basham, James Meade, Tara Blatt, Conner Richards, Carson Nida; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Blatt, Bella Basham, Mayah Basham, Micah Basham, Judian Basham, Tevah Basham, Liam Blatt, Mia Blatt and Abigail Blatt; siblings, Eloise Huffman, Jenny Newsham(Vern) and Charles Huffman(Linda). Funeral Services will be 11 a.m.Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rodney Linville officiating. The burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

