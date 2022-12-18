Linda Kerr Perry
LINDA KERR PERRY, "LJ", left this earth to join her parents in the spiritual realm. She was born in 1946 to the late Frank L. Kerr and Lorene Shepherd Kerr. Linda was a cancer survivor with a strong spirit for life. Being a spiritual person, Linda was baptized at 13 and re-dedicated in Israel's Jordan River. She gave back to the community volunteering for Hospice, Crisis Counseling, Interfaith Caregivers, Sunday school teacher and the Arthritis Foundation. After graduating from Clay High School in 1964 she came to the Huntington area. Her career included graduating from Southern's Beauty College, Huntington Junior College, she became a realtor and neuromuscular therapist. She is survived by two beautiful daughters, April Palmer and Beth Perry, whom she believed to be her greatest wealth. She enjoyed traveling and family genealogy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Shepherd Family Cemetery.

