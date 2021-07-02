LINDA LEE BLEVINS "SHORTY", 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Pastor James Wells will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. She was a retired cook having worked at the Huntington Civic Center and Midway Drive Inn. She was born April 27, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy and Virginia Mullen Martin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Ronald Blevins and Kellie Blake; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wilma Lee "Sissy," Janice Lynn "Snooks" and JoAnn" Skeeter;" a special cousin, Carol-Ann; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

