LINDA LEE FINLEY, 72, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born October 2, 1949, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andy Lee and Hazel Stamper. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Joan Ann Curnutte and Teresa Gail Stamper; and one brother, Andy Ray Stamper.
Linda was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Jewel Lodge #140.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Lester Ray Finley; two children, Lester Kent Finley of Dunlow, and Lori (Earl) Hall of Kenova, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Kendra (Eric) Browning of Dunlow, Zacharia Finley of Dunlow, Katlyn Hall of St. Albans, W.Va., Loren Hall of Ashland, Ky., Alexander Hall of Kenova, Devin (Kristen) Hall, and Brody Hall of Kenova; and several great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are one sister, Gloria (Don) Sammons of Ceredo, W.Va.; brothers Ronald (Abby) Stamper of Dunlow, Barry (Becky) Stamper of Pikeville, Ky., and Charles Stamper of Dunlow; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother George Nelson officiating. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
NICHOLAS LEE McCORMICK, 43, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 13, 2022, at his residen…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.