LINDA LEE WEBB HALLEY of Barboursville, widow of James A. Halley, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
