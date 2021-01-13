LINDA LOGAN, 77, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 9. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
