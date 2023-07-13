LINDA LOU BAILEY, 83, of Huntington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1940, in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Ray and Lola Pauley. Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Lisa Short; four sisters, Lillian Creech, Joyce Griffith, Betty Meadows and Bessie Meade; and brothers Clifford Pauley and Ernest Pauley. She retired from the Kiwanis Daycare Center having worked as a teacher for 30 years. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Johnnie Bailey; sons Tony Bailey (Connie), John Bailey (Darlene); two granddaughters, four grandsons, four great granddaughters, and two great grandsons. Linda had a servant's heart. Everyone knew her love for the Lord, and her passion for working to enhance the lives of those around her. She had a feisty and fiery personality and made everyone feel like they belonged. Linda could tell some of the funniest stories about her time working at the Daycare center. She loved music. Everything from Fats Domino to the Animals to Squire Parsons, but her favorite was Elvis Presley. Her spunky personality made her the life of every party as she would sing, dance, and tell old life stories that would make you laugh until you were in tears. Family was an important part of her life and she'd make sure if you weren't related, she would be someone's aunt or Mammaw by the time you left your first visit with her. In her 67 years with her husband, they had three beautiful children, and from that came grandbabies and great grandbabies. She would tell you that being a child of God and her family were her greatest achievements. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Legacy Review for their care and hospitality to Linda and her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Chapman's Mortuary, with Rev. Tony Lee Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
