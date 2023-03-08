LINDA LOU BARBERA REYNOLDS, 68 of Huntington, wife of David Reynolds, died March 6 in UK Good Samaritan Hospital, Lexington, Ky. She was a retired loan officer from the Universal Federal Credit Union. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p m. March 11 at the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

