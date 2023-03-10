LINDA LOU BARBERA REYNOLDS, 68 of Huntington, WV passed away on March 6, 2023. She was born June 5, 1954, to the late Albert and Mary Lou Gutherie Barbera at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. After a few early years in Waverly, Ohio, her family moved back to Huntington where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Huntington East in 1972 and just celebrated their 50-year reunion. She met her husband David Reynolds while working at Tradewell and they married on June 21, 1981. Linda went on to work at Universal Federal Credit Union and retired after 40 years. She attended and served many roles at Highlawn Presbyterian Church over the past 40-plus years. Some of her hobbies included cooking and baking, listening to Frank Sinatra, watching The Andy Griffith Show, Perry Mason and British Comedies, vacationing in Ponce Inlet, Fla., and Disney World. However, her most notable hobby was performing many roles throughout the Tri-State area theatre community over the past 30 years. Anyone who met her couldn't help but be affected by her kindness, positivity, and generosity. For all the joy she brought to others, her greatest joy was being a mother to Nick and a grandmother to Bertie. Although she lost a daughter at birth, Mary Elizabeth, she gained a daughter-in-law, Joanna. Her faith kept her strong and her family kept her going. She is survived by one brother Michael Barbera, sister-in-law Tara, nephews Michael and Tiffany Barbera, Dr. Joe Barbera, great-niece and nephew Mackenzie and Max Barbera, sister-in-law Ellen and Terry Porter, special friend Jenna Bays among other family members and dear friends. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Highlawn Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Linda's name to Little Victories, Harmony House, or Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

