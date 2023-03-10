LINDA LOU BARBERA REYNOLDS, 68 of Huntington, WV passed away on March 6, 2023. She was born June 5, 1954, to the late Albert and Mary Lou Gutherie Barbera at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. After a few early years in Waverly, Ohio, her family moved back to Huntington where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Huntington East in 1972 and just celebrated their 50-year reunion. She met her husband David Reynolds while working at Tradewell and they married on June 21, 1981. Linda went on to work at Universal Federal Credit Union and retired after 40 years. She attended and served many roles at Highlawn Presbyterian Church over the past 40-plus years. Some of her hobbies included cooking and baking, listening to Frank Sinatra, watching The Andy Griffith Show, Perry Mason and British Comedies, vacationing in Ponce Inlet, Fla., and Disney World. However, her most notable hobby was performing many roles throughout the Tri-State area theatre community over the past 30 years. Anyone who met her couldn't help but be affected by her kindness, positivity, and generosity. For all the joy she brought to others, her greatest joy was being a mother to Nick and a grandmother to Bertie. Although she lost a daughter at birth, Mary Elizabeth, she gained a daughter-in-law, Joanna. Her faith kept her strong and her family kept her going. She is survived by one brother Michael Barbera, sister-in-law Tara, nephews Michael and Tiffany Barbera, Dr. Joe Barbera, great-niece and nephew Mackenzie and Max Barbera, sister-in-law Ellen and Terry Porter, special friend Jenna Bays among other family members and dear friends. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Highlawn Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Linda's name to Little Victories, Harmony House, or Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Nichole Huffman
- Marshall looks to fill leadership positions this year
- Cabell drug court graduates' hard work celebrated by judge, senator
- Former Pepsi plant property in West Huntington sold
- Remodeled Chick-fil-A in Barboursville looking to hire 125 new crew members
- D'Antoni 'crossing fingers' for postseason invite
- Justice signs bill splitting DHHR into three departments
- Huntington City Mission to open new facility
- James Albert Reynolds
- High winds take down power lines, trees
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Daddy-daughter hair care workshop at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Spring Mills tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA Girls State Tournament
- Photos: Business expo at Heritage Station
- Photos: Marshall vs. St. John's, baseball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center 2023 Triathlon
- Photos: “Why We Love to Read” event
- Photos: Highlanders top St. Albans, 66-55 in Class AAAA, Region IV co-final