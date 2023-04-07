LINDA LOU BROWN, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Best Care Nursing Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born on April 10, 1939, daughter to the late Howard and Faye Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E Brown Sr.; her son, Robert E Brown Jr.; her daughter, Marsha Lynn Brown; and four sisters, June Moron, Patsy Young, Jewell Sturgeon and Doris Cardwell. She is survived by her son, Howard Scott Brown of Chesapeake Ohio; a very special daughter-in-law, Dana Bland; grandchildren Emily Dunfee, Chris Dunfee (with his girlfriend Sami), McKenzie Dunfee (fiancé Travis Cook) and Joshua Bland; and four great-grandchildren that brought her so much pleasure, Brantlee Shaffer, Braelynn Pauley, Addi Hale, and Cillian Dunfee. Linda retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she worked for more than 25 years. Linda never knew a stranger. If you were a friend of her kids, then you were her kid too. No one left her house without a meal, or at least being offered one. She had time for everyone and loved her family unconditionally. If any of the grandkids or great-grandkids needed or wanted anything, there was no question whether they would get it or not. In her last days when she didn't know or remember many people, she knew the names of her great-grandchildren. One thing that she never missed was singing to everyone on their birthdays. She would call everyone on their birthdays and sing to them. Her entire family will miss getting that phone call. Visitation services will be held at Chapmans Mortuary, Huntington, on Saturday April 8 at 1 p.m. to be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Hill officiating.
