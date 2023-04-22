LINDA LOU HOBBS, 72, of Huntington died April 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 24 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com
