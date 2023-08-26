LINDA MARIE FETTY, 84, passed away on August 22, 2023. She was born October 17, 1938, in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the youngest child of Floyd and Lola Zickau. She is survived by her sister Elda Ann Keefer of Huntington and was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Zickau, and her sisters Patricia Waugh and Lola Jane Zickau. Linda valued and cherished the relationship she had with her family.
Linda was a 1956 graduate of Vinson High School. In 1958 she married her best friend and the love of her life, Benjamin Fetty. They would spend the next 59 years together building a home, raising a family, traveling, and enjoying time with their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
