LINDA RAY CURTIS SCAGGS, 78, went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, at Park Health Center in St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was born on January 20, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ray and Blanche Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton "Sonny" Scaggs.

Linda is survived by her sisters Marguerite (Jerry) Pauley, Quebec, Canada, Ellen (David) Love of Huntington, Carol (Mark) Masters of Colfax, N.C.; brothers Terry (Linda) Curtis, and John Curtis of Huntington; seven nephews and one niece.

