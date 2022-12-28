LINDA RAY CURTIS SCAGGS, 78, went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, at Park Health Center in St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was born on January 20, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ray and Blanche Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton "Sonny" Scaggs.
Linda is survived by her sisters Marguerite (Jerry) Pauley, Quebec, Canada, Ellen (David) Love of Huntington, Carol (Mark) Masters of Colfax, N.C.; brothers Terry (Linda) Curtis, and John Curtis of Huntington; seven nephews and one niece.
Linda retired from Bordas and Bordas Law Firm of Wheeling, W.Va., after more than 35 years and was organist at First Baptist Church of Wheeling since 2008. Her special ministry was the Awana Christmas "Store" at First Baptist. She spent months searching for and buying gifts so every child could have gifts for themselves and their families.
She was much-loved by her family and will be greatly missed by them along with her church family, which she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Wheeling, with Pastor Darrin Wright officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Keith Wiebe officiating.
Toothman Funeral Home, St. Clairsville, Ohio, is directing arrangements.
