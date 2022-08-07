Our beautiful Matriarch, LINDA ROE DUNWOODY, born February 2, 1948, joined her family in Heaven on May 27, 2022. Although she was undiagnosed, we believe cancer was the cause.
Born in Ft. Sheridan, Illinois, she grew up in Huntington, W.Va.; eventually moving to Atlanta, Ga., and then to Parrish, Fla., to be closer to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Neal Dunwoody; three of her children, Denise Dunwoody, Jennifer Miller (Jason), Matthew Dunwoody (Alysia) and her six grandchildren, Liam, Ansley, Tyler, Mia, Kate and Wyatt.
Fortunate to have a large and loving family, she is also survived by her siblings: David Roe, Patricia Dodt, Diana Smirl, Vicky Frye, Chuck Smith, Angie Smith, Joey Smith, Jason Roe and their families. She also leaves behind, our Gramma Wanda Roe.
We were blessed to have Mom in our lives and will continue to be "Humble and Kind" in her honor.
Since many have asked, should you wish to do so, please donate to The Shriners' Children's Hospital.
Brown and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Bradenton, Fla., directed arrangements.
