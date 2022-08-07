Our beautiful Matriarch, LINDA ROE DUNWOODY, born February 2, 1948, joined her family in Heaven on May 27, 2022. Although she was undiagnosed, we believe cancer was the cause.

Born in Ft. Sheridan, Illinois, she grew up in Huntington, W.Va.; eventually moving to Atlanta, Ga., and then to Parrish, Fla., to be closer to her grandchildren.

