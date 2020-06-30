LINDA SMITH BIRD, 69, of Garretts Bend, Lincoln County, W.Va., entered into heavenly rest on June 28, 2020 with her family by her side at Hubbard Hospice West located at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born April 5, 1951 to the late James “Opal” and Ercyle Smith. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Bennie Arbaugh and his wife Sandy; brother-in-law, Allen Facemire; sister-in-law, Debbie Smith; and nephew, B.J. Facemire. Linda was a 1969 graduate of Duval High School. She obtained a radiologist technologist degree and spent 40 years working as an X-ray tech at various Charleston hospitals. She went on to serve the residents at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Teays Valley, W.Va. Linda was a faithful member of Elizabeth Baptist Church for over 50 years. Linda loved her family and it showed in so many ways. Her home was always open to others and served as the gathering place for the annual Smith Family Christmas celebration. She also enjoyed spending time with her kids and spoiling her grand-kids. In recent years, she learned to quilt and created several keepsakes for family members. Linda leaves behind many family members who will miss her dearly including her husband of 48 years, Kenny Bird; children: Angie (Clint) Withrow, Jason (Polly) Bird, and April (Matt) Aldridge; brothers, Jimmy (Cathy), David (Judy) Smith, and Tom (Rita) Smith; sister and best friend, Katie Facemire; grandchildren: Lexi Bird, Isaac, Aaron, and Rachael Withrow; and step-grandchildren, Dustin and Joshua Stuart. She also leaves behind many friends and a large extended family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to numerous medical professionals who compassionately cared for Linda (who knew her by her given name, Anna) during her journey. Specifically, the family thanks Dr. Nadim Bou Zgheib and his caring staff at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC), the loving nurses in the Infusion Center of ECCC, the dedicated nurses and staff of the 5th Floor Oncology Unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and the angels at Hubbard Hospice West. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 6 p.m. at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, W.Va. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Memorial Gardens in Yawkey, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church to support the youth BYF program. The mailing address is 1532 Garretts Bend Road, Sod, WV 25564. "Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee withersoever thou goest." Joshua 1:9. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell County Schools wraps up re-entry plans survey
- Kenova police arrest 10 as part of drug investigation
- More than 450 in Cabell County tested for COVID-19
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial approaches for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Huntington developer targets abandoned houses for new construction
- Cabell County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
- Local tattoo shop combats hate with free coverups
- Editorial: Masks could be minor part of schools' antivirus measures
- Overdoses, including fatal, increase in Cabell County
- PAUL RUSSELL MCCOMAS JR.
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2020
- Photos: Tolsia High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Madie Carroll House Opens Up for Heritage Day
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March