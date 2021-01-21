LINDA SUE ELKINS, 76, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away January 18, 2021, after a short illness. Born July 31, 1944, to Nora and Millard "Mit" Walls in West Hamlin, W.Va., she was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School. Linda Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Mit and Nora Walls; husband, Ronald H. Elkins; and brother, Richard Darrell Walls. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Jane Martin and Beunice Mae Puckett; children, Tyras "Tyke" (Karmen) McCoy, Andrea "Amy" (Bill) Bone and John (Melissa) McCoy; grandchildren, Brad, Tawana, Sarah, Ethan, Garrett, Nathan, Zachary, Joshua, Dylan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with family from 2 to 3 p.m. and friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will take place 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Masks and social distance are requested. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.