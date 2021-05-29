LINDA SUE HEFFNER, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Linda was born September 17, 1948, as the youngest daughter of the late Sidney Eugene and Helen Suiter Heffner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Bernard, and four sisters, Jewel, Lois, Mary and Joan. She is loved and survived by one sister, Carol Heffner of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Roy (Brenda) Heffner of Chesapeake, Ohio; and many loving nieces and nephews. Linda retired from Circuit City and Indian River County School System. She was a generous and giving person, both in time and means, and was a mentor to countless children and family members. Truly, our earthly loss is heaven’s gain, and her promised reward is eternity with the Father in Heaven. A graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Matt Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

