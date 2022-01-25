LINDA SUE RAMSEY CHRISMER BOOTON went home to God on January 17, 2022. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 33 years, John Booton. After the passing of her first husband, Paul Chrismer, she raised her three children, Cindy (Rick) Stienecker of Troy, Ohio, Cheryl (Steve) Laux of Fort Recovery, Ohio, and Eric (Julie) Chrismer of Federal Way, Wash. Grandma Boo was the proud grandma of Travis Moorman, Ashley Brunswick and Melissa Laux, and step-grandma of Jocelyn, Jason, Chelsea, Garrett, Micayla and Megan; and great-grandma to Lennon Brunswick. She is survived by one brother, Jim (Wendy) Ramsey; two nieces, Jennifer (Tony) and Lindsey (Ben); and many dear and cherished Ramsey and Ziegenbusch cousins. There are many that preceded her that will welcome her home. Linda had a zest for life and travel, for overcoming challenges (more than 20 moves due to both her husbands' jobs), and a faith that saw her through each and every day. She lived in eight different states, 15 different cities, and vacationed in many U.S. states, Italy and Spain. A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Coldwater United Methodist Church, Coldwater, Ohio. Out of respect for the health of family and friends it will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coldwaterUMC. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit the Activities Fund at Briarwood Village, 100 Don Desch Drive, or to the Coldwater United Methodist Church, 609 E Walnut St., both of Coldwater, OH 45828. Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, is directing arrangements for her family.
