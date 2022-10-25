LINDA SUZANNA BAYS, 70 of Huntington, wife of Ben Bays, died Oct. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She worked for Corbin Limited as a seamstress/presser. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends and family gather from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave the funeral home at 12:40 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

