LINDA SUZANNA BAYS, 70, of Huntington, wife of Ben Bays, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 7, 1952, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Bill and Mary Skeens Perdue. She worked for Corbin Limited as a seamstress/presser and attended Central Freewill Baptist Church. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dale Henson officiating. Burial to follow. Survivors in addition to her husband include one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Nicole and Greg Gilkerson of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Shane and Melia Renee Bays of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren: Haley Bays, Nikohlas Bays, Hunter Bays and Gavin Gilkerson; two great-grandchildren, Phoenix Melson and Courtland Melson; and a special cousin that she thought of as a sister, Janet White. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation, Teays Valley Center, and Hospice for their loving care. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The procession will leave the funeral home at 12:40 p.m. for the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com
