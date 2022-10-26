Linda Suzanna Bays

LINDA SUZANNA BAYS, 70, of Huntington, wife of Ben Bays, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 7, 1952, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Bill and Mary Skeens Perdue. She worked for Corbin Limited as a seamstress/presser and attended Central Freewill Baptist Church. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dale Henson officiating. Burial to follow. Survivors in addition to her husband include one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Nicole and Greg Gilkerson of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Shane and Melia Renee Bays of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren: Haley Bays, Nikohlas Bays, Hunter Bays and Gavin Gilkerson; two great-grandchildren, Phoenix Melson and Courtland Melson; and a special cousin that she thought of as a sister, Janet White. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation, Teays Valley Center, and Hospice for their loving care. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The procession will leave the funeral home at 12:40 p.m. for the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

