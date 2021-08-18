LINDA ZURETTA SOWARDS, 78, of Culloden, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021, after a short illness. She was a member of Sousanah Freewill Baptist Church and Sousanah Freewill Baptist Ladies Group. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ora Wyant, her first husband, Larry S. Thompson, and her 2nd husband and the love of her life, Junior Sowards. She is survived by the daughter she never had, Kathy Roberts; her very special cousin, Tammy Sovine; and her three honorary grandchildren, Fritz and Shane Sovine and Breanna Roberts; Aunt Pansy Sovine; and a host of other extended family. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Junior Smith officiating, and burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home.
