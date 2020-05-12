LINDEN CHILES, 95, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Dickenson Chiles and Georgia Shepherd Chiles, died May 10 at The Woodlands Retired Community. He was owner and operator of the former Dickinson Furniture Store. Private services will be held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to either Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (systemicjia.org), 3584 Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, Autism Services or Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.