LINDSEY “POPPY” FINLEY, 85, of Prichard, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born July 27, 1935, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Henry and Alta Mae Williamson Finley. Lindsey was retired from Lowe’s and was a member of the Prichard United Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Blanche Stevens, Drusie Buck, Roberta Daugherty and an infant sister Bernice Finley; three brothers, Henry Glen Finley, Troy Don Finley and infant Bernard Finley; and a granddaughter, Andrea Finley. Survivors include his loving wife, Bernice Napier Finley; two daughters, Ava Adams of Prichard, W.Va., and Jennifer Frye of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Gary Finley (Linda) of Prichard, W.Va.; a sister, Dolly Maynard of Montana; Gaylord Finley, Campton, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Leann Adams, Tessa Adams, Ryan Finley, Taylor Finley, Caleb Smith, Jacob Smith and Brianna Frye; and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

