Lisa Carol Blizzard
LISA CAROL BLIZZARD, 58, of Barboursville, passed away, January 5, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Brady Lipscomb. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born November 26, 1964, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Thomas Jackson and Patricia Ann Clagg Black. She is survived by her husband, Frank Blizzard Jr.; two sons, Ryan Clagg and Cameron Blizzard both of Barboursville; one sister, Robin Adkins of Barboursville; nephews, Hunter Nichols and Cory and Cody Methax; niece, Reagan Adkins; mother-in-law, Bonnie Blizzard; sisters-in-law, Tina Blizzard and Sharon Methax (Larry); and her four-legged friends: Maddie, Annie, Mister Duke and Bailey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

