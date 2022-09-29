LISA DENISE WORDEN, 61, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Lisa was born February 25, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. a daughter of Stella Byrd Black and the late Dennis Black. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Black, brother Steven Black, aunt Martha Legg, cousin Stephanie Black and grandmother Brady Black. She is survived by her beloved husband John Worden; three children, Tiffany Black, Aaron Worden and Steven Worden and six grandchildren, Hayden Vance, William Newsom, Trace Newsom, Ally Robertson, Phoenix Black and Isabella Worden. There will be no public services. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

