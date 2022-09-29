LISA DENISE WORDEN, 61, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Lisa was born February 25, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. a daughter of Stella Byrd Black and the late Dennis Black. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Black, brother Steven Black, aunt Martha Legg, cousin Stephanie Black and grandmother Brady Black. She is survived by her beloved husband John Worden; three children, Tiffany Black, Aaron Worden and Steven Worden and six grandchildren, Hayden Vance, William Newsom, Trace Newsom, Ally Robertson, Phoenix Black and Isabella Worden. There will be no public services. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
- Huntington councilwoman wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ attire amid abortion ban
- Cabell County Commission hears update on Milton resort project
- Marshall football notebook: Bill Legg to coach Herd OL after Morrissey's exit
- Herd offense stale in 16-7 loss to Troy
- Larry E. Jordan
- Charles David Edmonds
- W.Va. House 26 candidate: Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy (D)
- Chuck Landon: MU needs to play Colombi at QB
- Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Collections
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, football
- Photos: Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: 40th Greek Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Keep Kids Creative Week celebration
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer takes on WVU
- Photos: Mustang Constitution Day
- Photos: WVU football defeats Virginia Tech, 33-10
- Photos: Marshall vs. Troy, football
- Photos: Saturday KidsArt at HMA