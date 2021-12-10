LISA RENA CHAMBERS, 61, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born December 9, 1959, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Charles Robert Foster and Dorothy Black Foster. She is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Janet Huffman Chambers. She graduated in 1978 from Milton High School. She was a member of Church in the Valley, Milton. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Scott Chambers; two sisters, Teresa Bills (Gary) and Janet Clark; one brother, Robert “Bob” Foster (Delores); one nephew, Tracy Clark; two nieces, Tina Caldwell and Gina Foster; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law, Kenneth Chambers; brother-in-law, Rex Chambers (Beth); sister-in-law, Randi Payne; and two loving fur babies, Bandit and J.J. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Milton Cemetery with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
