LISA RENA CHAMBERS, 61, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born December 9, 1959, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Charles Robert Foster and Dorothy Black Foster. She is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Janet Huffman Chambers. She graduated in 1978 from Milton High School. She was a member of Church in the Valley, Milton. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Scott Chambers; two sisters, Teresa Bills (Gary) and Janet Clark; one brother, Robert “Bob” Foster (Delores); one nephew, Tracy Clark; two nieces, Tina Caldwell and Gina Foster; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law, Kenneth Chambers; brother-in-law, Rex Chambers (Beth); sister-in-law, Randi Payne; and two loving fur babies, Bandit and J.J. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Milton Cemetery with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you