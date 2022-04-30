LIZA MAE BLANKENSHIP FRALEY, of Lavalette, died at home on April 28, 2022, just a month after her 90th birthday. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Reverend Jim Plyburn officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. She was born March 21, 1932, in Wayne, West Virginia, to Charles Delbert and Margaret Booth Blankenship, the 9th of their 12 children. She was married to the Rev. Roby Fraley for 57 years until his death in 2004. She was also predeceased by a son, James Allen, who died at the age of 1 in 1961. Mrs. Fraley is survived by four children, Dinah Fraley of Wayne, W.Va., Marsha Fraley Fizer of Beverly, Mass., Michael Fraley of Lavalette, W.Va., and Scott Fraley of Lavalette; she is also survived by five grandchildren, Brian, Angela, Nicole, James and Katherine, and five great-grandchildren; she also leaves behind three siblings, Esther Justice, Lydia Yeager and Pierce Blankenship (Sue), and sister-in-law, Shirley Blankenship. Liza was known for her kindness, humor and her cooking. Her pies, cakes and dinner rolls were the best, and she spent years hosting luncheons and dinners large and small at her dining room table. Liza also loved to garden and to grow flowers and vegetables alike. Her home was always a welcoming and warm place, and no one ever left hungry. She was incredibly strong physically and emotionally and cared deeply for her children. She was a tireless caregiver for her daughter Dinah for nearly 70 years. Liza was also a faithful member of the United Methodist Church, serving alongside her husband, who was a pastor until his death. She was most recently an active member at Lavalette UMC. Liza also believed strongly in community involvement and never missed an election and was a proud lifelong Democrat. A special thank you to Hospice of Huntington and to all who brought food and care over the last year. A very special thank you to Sandy and Missy from Hospice. A special thank you also to a dear friend, Sara Marcum, for all her care. She will be deeply and forever missed by all who loved her. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- JAMES DIRK BLEVINS
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Neighbors' issues in mind, WV Legislature looks to address recovery houses
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: PepsiCo distribution facility grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, high school baseball
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. St. Albans, softball